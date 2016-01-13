PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 13

Jan 13 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is planning to sell roughly $30 billion in new bonds Wednesday in a deal that would rank as the second largest on record, underscoring the strength of the corporate-debt market despite turmoil in certain sectors. (on.wsj.com/1OZXsOB)

- Kindred Healthcare Inc agreed to pay $125 million to settle federal allegations it provided unnecessary therapy services to nursing-home patients as part of a scheme to overbill the federal Medicare program, according to the agreement finalized on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1J1YsiP)

- Google said Tuesday it hired Caroline Atkinson, who recently stepped down as a deputy White House national security adviser. Atkinson will oversee lobbying and regulatory issues for Google, including Europe's ongoing antitrust case against the company. She will be based in Washington, D.C. and report to Google general counsel Kent Walker. (on.wsj.com/1N6rOYd)

- After more than a decade of planning and five years of construction, Walt Disney Co plans to open its first theme park in China on June 16. (on.wsj.com/1ngpUzv)

- MetLife Inc is seeking to divest a large piece of its U.S. life-insurance unit as part of a plan to ease some of the capital burden it is expected to face under new federal regulations, the company said Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1l4QTfC)

(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)