PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 14

Jan 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Continental Resources Inc's CEO Harold Hamm sees oil prices doubling to $60 a barrel by the end of 2016, a prediction that runs counter to the many analysts who recently have been marking down their oil forecasts.(on.wsj.com/1J4oli8)

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is planning to cut up to 10 percent of its fixed-income traders and salespeople later this quarter, a steeper-than-usual pruning. (on.wsj.com/1mWYVZk)

- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA received more than $100 billion in orders for a bond offering in which it initially sought to raise $30 billion and ultimately raised $46 billion. (on.wsj.com/200RcrG)

- General Electric Co plans to move its corporate headquarters to Boston from Connecticut this summer, after being offered incentives worth up to $145 million. (on.wsj.com/22ZF909)

- GoPro Inc struggling with disappointing sales of its latest wearable camera, said it would cut about 7 percent of its workforce, or about 105 jobs. (on.wsj.com/1ZveJnQ)

(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)