PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 21

BRIEF-CITIZENS FIRST CORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.43 PER SHARE
* CITIZENS FIRST CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS
Jan 21 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that assembles the bulk of the world's iPhones, has offered about 625 billion yen ($5.3 billion) to take over troubled Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1OHqOvV)
- Uber Technologies Inc is preparing to go live with a full-scale meal delivery service across 10 cities in the U.S., an expansion that will test the company's ability to use its drivers to move goods. (on.wsj.com/1Kry8dg)
- General Motors Co launched a car-sharing service on Wednesday that competes with Zipcar, Car2Go and similar companies that target students, city-dwellers and others who don't own vehicles but would rent one on occasion. (on.wsj.com/1V9ZDxo)
- Barclays PLC is closing its cash equities business in Asia and pulling out of two markets in the region, according to people familiar with the matter, and a letter sent out to clients Thursday and viewed by The Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1V9UMwn)
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc will give nearly all its U.S. hourly store employees-and not just minimum-wage earners-a raise next month, as the nation's largest private employer tries to combat a tighter labor market and the turnover endemic in the retailing industry. (on.wsj.com/1V9aI1P) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)
* Agreement for the acquisition of Charier Group's environment division
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)