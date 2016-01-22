PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 22

BRIEF-TSYS signs long-term payments services agreement with BBVA Compass
* TSYS signs long-term payments services agreement with BBVA Compass
Jan 22 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- In a bid to expand its portfolio of cloud-based computing services, International Business Machines Corp has acquired Ustream Inc, a seller of video streaming services, in a deal valued at $130 million. (on.wsj.com/1PkzfTu)
- American Express Co Chief Executive Kenneth Chenault pledged to overhaul the company after the card issuer posted a 38 percent decline in fourth-quarter earnings and provided a bleak outlook for next year. As part of the changes, AmEx said it would cut $1 billion in costs by the end of 2017, acknowledging that efforts to propel revenue growth weren't paying off. (on.wsj.com/1Uf5y4m)
- Digital Asset Holdings LLC, a startup trying to develop mainstream uses for blockchain technology and led by star banker Blythe Masters, has raised more than $50 million from 13 investors including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, BNP Paribas SA, CME Group Inc and Accenture PLC, the company said. (on.wsj.com/1VcI9k5)
- Boeing Co said it plans to halve production rates of its 747-8 plane later this year; latest step in the decline of the iconic jumbo jet and a fresh signal of persistent weakness in the global air-freight market. (on.wsj.com/1UeYN2r)
- The dismal energy environment slammed Union Pacific Corp in the fourth quarter, causing the railroad's earnings to fall 22 percent from a year ago and the company to miss Wall Street expectations. The company sustained steep declines in shipments of such higher-margin businesses as coal, crude oil and fracking sand plus a sharp drop in its fuel surcharge revenue, causing profit to fall to $1.12 billion, or $1.31 per share. (on.wsj.com/1Ku2bAT) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)
* TSYS signs long-term payments services agreement with BBVA Compass
* Qtrly total revenue $20.5 million versus $8.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IDM Mining signs definitive agreement to sell Yukon portfolio to Strikepoint Gold