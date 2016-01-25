PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 25

UPDATE 2-Lotte Chem looking into acquiring Singapore's Jurong Aromatics
* Industry source says bidding process has started for JAC (Adds comment, detail)
- Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey is revamping his top ranks as he tries to find ways to revive the social media company and earn the trust of investors. (on.wsj.com/1RHubsr)
- U.S. health inspectors have found serious deficiencies at Theranos Inc's laboratory in Northern California, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1RHGjtC)
- Johnson Controls Inc and Tyco International PLC are in advanced talks to combine, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that could value Tyco as high as $20 billion and signal that companies are still willing to embark on large mergers despite being shaken by recent market volatility. (on.wsj.com/1QsUkda)
- Canada's efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions are calling into question oil majors' ability to tap the world's third-largest oil reserves. (on.wsj.com/1OQkSk3) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
CAIRO, Jan 19 Egypt is considering temporarily reintroducing a stamp duty on stock market transactions after the tax was frozen in 2014, two finance ministry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
DAVOS, Jan 19 Britain's government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector after Britain exits the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.