PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27

- A group of 26 states on Tuesday filed a last-ditch request
at the Supreme Court seeking the delay of a key Obama
administration environmental rule to cut carbon emissions from
power plants. (on.wsj.com/1Sa4BwF)
- A jury found John Bills, former assistant transportation
commissioner, guilty of fraud, bribery and extortion charges for
receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and perks in
exchange for helping Redflex Traffic Systems Inc build Chicago's
red-light ticketing system into the one of the largest in the
nation. (on.wsj.com/1Sa4FwE)
- Apple Inc said iPhone sales grew at the slowest
pace since its introduction in 2007 and forecast that revenue in
the current quarter will decline for the first time in 13 years,
signaling an end to its recent period of hypergrowth. (on.wsj.com/1Sa4SQj)
- Iran is pushing to find new ways to extract and export its
vast natural-gas reserves, including developing facilities to
liquefy the commodity and ship it to Europe in two years, now
that Western sanctions have been lifted, according to a top
Iranian official. (on.wsj.com/1Sa54iF)
- Federal regulators soon are expected to propose
overhauling rules for television set-top boxes, a move aimed at
lowering bills for cable viewers and providing more access to
Internet-based programming. (on.wsj.com/1Sa5be2)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)