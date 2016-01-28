PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 28

Jan 28 The following are the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reached a roughly $900
million deal to sell its stake in Meituan-Dianping, which is
China's largest online provider of movie ticketing, restaurant
bookings and other on-demand services, as the Internet giant
builds its own competing platform. (on.wsj.com/1SkMend)
- Federal Reserve officials expressed worry about
financial-market turbulence and slow economic growth abroad,
leaving doubts about whether the central bank will raise
interest rates as early as March. (on.wsj.com/1SkMvqc)
- Facebook Inc posted more than $1 billion in
quarterly profit for the first time, showing the social
network's mobile strength as advertisers increasingly look to
reach younger users. (on.wsj.com/1SkMCBV)
- Federal inspectors found "deficient practices" at a
Theranos Inc laboratory that "pose immediate jeopardy to patient
health and safety",. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services said an inspection completed in November uncovered five
major infractions that violate the federal law governing
clinical labs. (on.wsj.com/1SkMNNK)
- If BG Group Plc investors support the deal on
Thursday as analysts and investors expect, the combination would
nearly double Royal Dutch Shell Plc's production of
liquefied natural gas within two years, and turn it into the
world's largest marketer of the fuel by the end of the decade.
(on.wsj.com/1SkN6YU)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)