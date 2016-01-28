PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 28

Jan 28 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reached a roughly $900 million deal to sell its stake in Meituan-Dianping, which is China's largest online provider of movie ticketing, restaurant bookings and other on-demand services, as the Internet giant builds its own competing platform. (on.wsj.com/1SkMend)

- Federal Reserve officials expressed worry about financial-market turbulence and slow economic growth abroad, leaving doubts about whether the central bank will raise interest rates as early as March. (on.wsj.com/1SkMvqc)

- Facebook Inc posted more than $1 billion in quarterly profit for the first time, showing the social network's mobile strength as advertisers increasingly look to reach younger users. (on.wsj.com/1SkMCBV)

- Federal inspectors found "deficient practices" at a Theranos Inc laboratory that "pose immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety",. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said an inspection completed in November uncovered five major infractions that violate the federal law governing clinical labs. (on.wsj.com/1SkMNNK)

- If BG Group Plc investors support the deal on Thursday as analysts and investors expect, the combination would nearly double Royal Dutch Shell Plc's production of liquefied natural gas within two years, and turn it into the world's largest marketer of the fuel by the end of the decade. (on.wsj.com/1SkN6YU) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)