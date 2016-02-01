PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 1

Feb 1 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The E. coli outbreak that sickened more than 50 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc customers in nine states last year is expected to be declared over. Investigators haven't been able to pinpoint the ingredient responsible for the contamination. (on.wsj.com/1Svlj84)

- Time Warner Inc and Hulu have been in talks since late last year about Time Warner buying into the streaming site as a part-owner. In the discussions about taking a 25 percent equity stake in Hulu, Time Warner has told the site's owners that it ultimately wants episodes from current seasons off the service, at least in their existing form, although that is not a condition for its investment. (on.wsj.com/23CeQ0x)

- A frigid January for initial public offerings - there were no U.S. IPOs for the month - is pointing to a hard winter for fledgling biotech firms and other private companies. (on.wsj.com/1PpNx3h)

- Crude-oil prices fell in early Asia trade, dragged by lackluster Chinese manufacturing data and dimming prospects of a coordinated production cut. (on.wsj.com/1WWiQV2) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)