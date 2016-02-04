PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 4

Feb 4 The following are the top stories in the
- Investors are rethinking their expectations for
interest-rate increases this year, converging on a view that the
U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise rates in March and
possibly not even for the rest of the year. (on.wsj.com/1meG5MI)
- Sharp Corp has decided to enter exclusive talks
with Taiwanese electronics assembler Foxconn over a takeover,
people familiar with the matter said Thursday, in a last-minute
turnabout that could clear the way for one of the most prominent
investments by a foreign company in Japan. (on.wsj.com/1PBxm35)
- Media mogul Sumner Redstone is stepping back from the helm
of an entertainment empire that includes some of the most iconic
names in American business. Redstone has resigned as chairman of
CBS Corp and will be succeeded by Chief Executive Leslie
Moonves, the company said Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1SHSghN)
- Millions of pounds of provisions, stuffed into three-dozen
747 cargo planes, arrived at Caracas from countries around the
world in recent months to service Venezuela's crippled economy.
But instead of food and medicine, the planes carried another
resource that often runs scarce here: bills of Venezuela's
currency, the bolivar. (on.wsj.com/20rjq2z)
