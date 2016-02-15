PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 15

Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The U.S. Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Antonin
Scalia created one of the last major power struggles between
President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans. Obama said
he would fulfill his constitutional responsibilities to nominate
a successor in the coming weeks. (on.wsj.com/1LoZgtR)
- The U.S. and Russia stepped up their efforts to cement a
cease-fire in Syria as Turkey rebuffed appeals from world
leaders for an immediate halt to shelling of American-backed
Kurdish forces. (on.wsj.com/1R2Ay6S)
- China shares fell Monday, catching up with losses in
markets around the world, as mainland markets reopened following
the lengthy Lunar New Year holiday. The Shanghai Composite Index
and the Shenzhen market were closed last week when worries
about global growth and the health of banks sparked selling
across the globe. (on.wsj.com/1mBEh0t)
- Japan's economy shrank again in the fourth quarter, the
latest confirmation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's growth
program is sputtering. The contraction, the fourth in seven
quarters and could lead to calls for further monetary and fiscal
stimulus. (on.wsj.com/1QBBEnj)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)