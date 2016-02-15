PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 15

Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Antonin Scalia created one of the last major power struggles between President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans. Obama said he would fulfill his constitutional responsibilities to nominate a successor in the coming weeks. (on.wsj.com/1LoZgtR)

- The U.S. and Russia stepped up their efforts to cement a cease-fire in Syria as Turkey rebuffed appeals from world leaders for an immediate halt to shelling of American-backed Kurdish forces. (on.wsj.com/1R2Ay6S)

- China shares fell Monday, catching up with losses in markets around the world, as mainland markets reopened following the lengthy Lunar New Year holiday. The Shanghai Composite Index and the Shenzhen market were closed last week when worries about global growth and the health of banks sparked selling across the globe. (on.wsj.com/1mBEh0t)

- Japan's economy shrank again in the fourth quarter, the latest confirmation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's growth program is sputtering. The contraction, the fourth in seven quarters and could lead to calls for further monetary and fiscal stimulus. (on.wsj.com/1QBBEnj) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)