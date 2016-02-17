PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 17

BRIEF-3M wins preliminary injunction against Spain-based BossAuto
* 3M wins preliminary injunction against Spain-based BossAuto; protects PPS technology
Feb 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President Barack Obama said he seeks an 'indisputably' qualified successor to Justice Antonin Scalia, while administration officials indicated he wants a Supreme Court nominee who can attract some Republican support. (on.wsj.com/1QkclMs)
- Valuations of companies such as Viacom and Walt Disney are under pressure, as cable operators including Comcast and Cablevision hold steady amid cord-cutting fears. (on.wsj.com/1Qkcrng)
- Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would cap production if major producers followed suit, but oil prices fell as Iran balked and investors looked for more concrete action to reduce a global glut. (on.wsj.com/1QkcteW)
- The Dodd-Frank Act didn't go far enough; more needs to be done to end the risks posed by banks that have grown too big to fail, Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari said. (on.wsj.com/1QkctLQ)
- China has positioned surface-to-air missiles on a disputed island in the South China Sea in one of the most aggressive military steps so far by Beijing in a burgeoning standoff with Washington. (on.wsj.com/1ontAQd) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
* 3M wins preliminary injunction against Spain-based BossAuto; protects PPS technology
* Quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents per share on company's common stock, an increase of 5.1 percent over current quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Costco Wholesale Corp will pay $11.75 million to resolve claims that some of its pharmacies filled improper or incomplete prescriptions for controlled substances in violation of federal regulations, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.