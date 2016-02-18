PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 18

Feb 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Barack Obama will travel to Cuba next month, according to a U.S. official, in the first such visit by a sitting American president in 88 years. (on.wsj.com/1VoVc2h)

- The legal fight around the locked iPhone of one of the San Bernardino shooters highlights the growing role of encryption in digital life. (on.wsj.com/1VoV6rs)

- China had hoped small cities like Suizhou would help drive the expansion of the middle class and sustain economic growth. But overproduction is clouding the country's path to prosperity and jolting the global economy. (on.wsj.com/1VoVbeK)

- Iran dented the efforts of other big oil exporters to limit production Wednesday by refusing to curb its own output, demonstrating the limits of OPEC's power to boost prices amid rising tensions among its members. (on.wsj.com/1VoVeqP)

- China's deployment of missiles on a disputed South China Sea island exacerbated tensions between China and the U.S., prompting Secretary of State John Kerry to suggest President Xi Jinping had abandoned a pledge not to militarize the strategically important region. (on.wsj.com/1VoVfv6) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)