PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 26

BRIEF-KeyCorp sees 2017 noninterest income in the range of $2.3 bln to $2.4 bln
* KeyCorp sees 2017 noninterest income in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion
Feb 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The biggest names in technology rallied behind Apple Inc Thursday as the company fired a legal salvo in its battle with the government over a court order that it help investigators unlock a terrorist's phone. (on.wsj.com/1Lgpd3S)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc on Thursday acknowledged it had directed an employee to pose as an animal-rights activist, months after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals alleged the beleaguered company sent in a spy. (on.wsj.com/21uDo9C)
- J C Penney Co reported better-than-expected earnings for the holiday quarter, boosted by higher sales and lower expenses, and provided an upbeat profit forecast for the current year. (on.wsj.com/1THQf79)
- Sibanye Gold Ltd is buying many of South Africa's aging platinum deposits on the cheap, betting it can replicate a strategy that helped turn a handful of struggling old mines into one of the world's top gold producers. (on.wsj.com/24s3dcX)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* KeyCorp sees 2017 noninterest income in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion
* The Zuidasdok project has been preliminary awarded to partners Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief (Zuidplus)
* KeyCorp reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $213 million, or $.20 per common share; earnings per common share of $.31, excluding $.11 of merger-related charges