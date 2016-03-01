PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 1

March 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A judge in New York sided with Apple Inc against the Justice Department, in a fight about whether the company can be forced to help unlock a phone - a ruling that could affect a similar case about an assailant's phone. (on.wsj.com/1ejfriJ)

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the latest issue to face the beleaguered drug company. (on.wsj.com/1L0SzDC)

- Deposits into personal accounts of Malaysia's prime minister totaled more than $1 billion - hundreds of millions more than previously identified - and global investigators believe much of it originated with a Malaysian state fund, people familiar with the matter say. (on.wsj.com/1L0Tcgz)

- Some of America's biggest shale producers are beginning to ratchet back oil and gas production for the first time in years, bending to the reality that a global glut will keep prices depressed. (on.wsj.com/1L0TzYr) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)