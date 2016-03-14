PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 14

March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital said it parted ways with long-time partner Michael Goguen in the wake of allegations he sexually abused a woman and failed to follow through on a $40 million settlement. (on.wsj.com/24Zeqlj)

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, having backed away from a key portion of the cloud computing-on-demand market, is expanding into cloud services to help companies analyze data such as photos, audio clips and comments on social media. (on.wsj.com/1M1n7p1)

- A television reporter and cameraman with the Australian Broadcasting Corp were briefly detained in Malaysia after attempting to interview Prime Minister Najib Razak while he campaigned ahead of a coming state election in the Borneo state of Sarawak. (on.wsj.com/24ZccTa)

- Blackstone Group LP is selling a portfolio of U.S. luxury hotels to the Chinese owner of New York's Waldorf Astoria, just months after buying it for $4 billion. (on.wsj.com/24Zcauv)

- Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp is betting on an e-commerce boom in India to help offset slowing sales at home. (on.wsj.com/24ZcdGL)

- A powerful car bomb hit a bustling business district in central Ankara Sunday night, killing at least 34 people and wounding 125 others, and showing the threats Turkey faces in its fight with Kurdish separatists and Islamic State militants based in neighboring Syria. (on.wsj.com/24ZdQEg)

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has sprinted to an early lead in the race to sell a class of cancer treatment by bucking the trend toward precision medicine and sticking to the mass-marketing approach in selling its drug, Opdivo. (on.wsj.com/1M1ounv)