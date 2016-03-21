PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21

March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sherwin-Williams Co has agreed to buy Valspar Corp for more than $9 billion, a deal that would help the paint maker get better access to big-box retailers, and expand abroad.(on.wsj.com/1R9Y42b)

- The United States' first law requiring mandatory GMO labels is slated to go into effect in Vermont on July 1 after an industry-backed federal law that would block states' authority stalled in the U.S. Senate last week. Facing fines up to $1,000 a day per product, food makers from giants like General Mills Inc to regional businesses like Vermont Fresh Pasta are making big adjustments, many of which extend beyond the state's borders. (on.wsj.com/22x3BEU)

- U.S. aerospace companies and government officials are pushing to develop new cockpit-equipment standards that eventually would allow aircraft to fully utilize local satellite-navigation systems across Europe, China, Russia and other areas. (on.wsj.com/1LzDaKQ)

- Ronald Sargent, CEO of Staples Inc, is expected in coming days to testify in court to defend his proposed takeover of rival Office Depot Inc, according to people familiar with Staples' strategy. (on.wsj.com/1Ru57pK)

- U.S. forces will soon have access to five Philippine military bases, some strategically positioned in the disputed South China Sea, as the allies forge ahead with plans to station American troops in the Southeast Asian country for the first time in almost a quarter-century. (on.wsj.com/1R9i98F) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)