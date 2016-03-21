PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21

March 21 The following are the top stories in
- Sherwin-Williams Co has agreed to buy Valspar Corp
for more than $9 billion, a deal that would help the
paint maker get better access to big-box retailers, and expand
abroad.(on.wsj.com/1R9Y42b)
- The United States' first law requiring mandatory GMO
labels is slated to go into effect in Vermont on July 1 after an
industry-backed federal law that would block states' authority
stalled in the U.S. Senate last week. Facing fines up to $1,000
a day per product, food makers from giants like General Mills
Inc to regional businesses like Vermont Fresh Pasta are
making big adjustments, many of which extend beyond the state's
borders. (on.wsj.com/22x3BEU)
- U.S. aerospace companies and government officials are
pushing to develop new cockpit-equipment standards that
eventually would allow aircraft to fully utilize local
satellite-navigation systems across Europe, China, Russia and
other areas. (on.wsj.com/1LzDaKQ)
- Ronald Sargent, CEO of Staples Inc, is expected
in coming days to testify in court to defend his proposed
takeover of rival Office Depot Inc, according to people
familiar with Staples' strategy. (on.wsj.com/1Ru57pK)
- U.S. forces will soon have access to five Philippine
military bases, some strategically positioned in the disputed
South China Sea, as the allies forge ahead with plans to station
American troops in the Southeast Asian country for the first
time in almost a quarter-century. (on.wsj.com/1R9i98F)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)