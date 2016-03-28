PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 28

March 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An Iranian charged with hacking the computer system that controlled a New York dam used a readily available Google search process to identify the vulnerable system, according to people familiar with the federal investigation. (on.wsj.com/1RmUiny)

- Avon Products Inc is nearing the settlement of a skirmish with activist investors that would enable the embattled beauty-products retailer to sidestep a proxy fight. The company plans to announce as early as Monday that it has reached an agreement with Barington Capital Group LP and NuOrion Partners AG, which will allow them to approve a new independent director for the company's board, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1qa6M7C)

- At least 65 people were killed and hundreds more injured in an apparent suicide bombing at a park in Pakistan, that an Islamic militant group said was aimed at Christians celebrating Easter. (on.wsj.com/1RmMh1V)

- The Syrian regime regained control of the city of Palmyra from ISIS, its first significant victory over the extremist group and one that was aided by heavy Russian air strikes. (on.wsj.com/1Uopkh4)

- California appears poised to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Governor Jerry Brown's administration told leaders in the Democratic-controlled state Legislature that he supports boosting the state's minimum wage to $15 by 2022, a person familiar with the matter said. The approach would give the governor some control over an issue that looked set to be decided directly by voters in November. (on.wsj.com/1ZFIsXz)

(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)