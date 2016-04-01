PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 1

April 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's Anbang has informed Starwood Hotels that it is walking away from a $14-billion bid for the hotelier, in a surprise move capping off a three-week bidding war with Marriott . (on.wsj.com/1q6FnE7)

- The Obama administration is preparing to help Iran get limited access to U.S. dollars as part of its relief from U.S. sanctions, officials say. (on.wsj.com/1ROjqze)

- The blood-testing devices that Theranos Inc touted as revolutionary often failed to meet the company's own accuracy requirements for a range of tests, including one to help detect cancer, according to a federal inspection report. (on.wsj.com/1RsGO9F)

- Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said the new "mass market" Model 3 vehicle has received more than 115,000 orders in 24 hours, outpacing expectations. (on.wsj.com/1VdFp8e)

- California and New York are moving to become the first states to lift the minimum wage to $15 an hour, propelling a wage target once focused on major urban areas into every corner of the economy from farm communities to industrial towns. (on.wsj.com/1PI9QfT) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)