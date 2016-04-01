PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 1

BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners, Rockies Express Pipeline announce Ultra Resources settlement
April 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- China's Anbang has informed Starwood Hotels that it is walking away from a $14-billion bid for the hotelier, in a surprise move capping off a three-week bidding war with Marriott . (on.wsj.com/1q6FnE7)
- The Obama administration is preparing to help Iran get limited access to U.S. dollars as part of its relief from U.S. sanctions, officials say. (on.wsj.com/1ROjqze)
- The blood-testing devices that Theranos Inc touted as revolutionary often failed to meet the company's own accuracy requirements for a range of tests, including one to help detect cancer, according to a federal inspection report. (on.wsj.com/1RsGO9F)
- Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said the new "mass market" Model 3 vehicle has received more than 115,000 orders in 24 hours, outpacing expectations. (on.wsj.com/1VdFp8e)
- California and New York are moving to become the first states to lift the minimum wage to $15 an hour, propelling a wage target once focused on major urban areas into every corner of the economy from farm communities to industrial towns. (on.wsj.com/1PI9QfT) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)
BOSTON, Jan 17 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has been no fan of Institutional Shareholder Services and once called investors "lazy" if they cast votes in corporate elections based on recommendations from the leading proxy adviser or its rival.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters.