PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 5

April 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Treasury Department imposed new tough curbs on corporate inversions Monday, shocking Wall Street and throwing into doubt the $150-billion merger between Pfizer Inc and Allergan PLC, which was on track to be the biggest deal of its kind. (on.wsj.com/1W7WOzY)

- Succession planning at the world's largest media company fell into disarray on Monday as Tom Staggs, Walt Disney Co's chief operating officer and the heir apparent to Chief Executive Robert Iger, unexpectedly said he would step down. (on.wsj.com/202jgKT)

- A battle for control of the nation's third largest home builder went public as PulteGroup Inc founder William Pulte and Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Dugas traded barbs and outlined competing visions for the company. (on.wsj.com/1Ty6p2x)

- TransCanada Corp said Monday that it had shut down parts of its Keystone oil pipeline for the rest of the week as the company continues to investigate a possible leak in South Dakota. (on.wsj.com/2289TJ7)

- United Continental Holdings Inc has reached tentative agreements with its nearly 30,000 ground workers. No details were released on the proposed labor pacts, which are subject to ratification by union members. (on.wsj.com/1ox3aLE)

(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)