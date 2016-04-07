PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 7

April 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The new Treasury Department rules - the third such attempt to rein in a spate of so-called tax-inversion deals - drew swift condemnation from Allergan Chief Executive Brent Saunders, who criticized them as "un-American" and "capricious." (on.wsj.com/1RFrGG0)

- A fight among labor unions over who would control a proposed $50 million super PAC has slowed the creation of a unified effort to boost the chances of labor-friendly Democrats winning the White House and control of Congress in the November election. (on.wsj.com/1SdU26l)

- Federal Reserve officials signaled an interest-rate increase in April is unlikely, minutes of their March policy meeting showed, confirming markets' growing conviction that the central bank will move cautiously until the global economy picks up steam. (on.wsj.com/1SRxhs5)

- A federal judge sentenced former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship to 12 months in prison, closing another chapter on the deadliest U.S. coal mining accident in more than four decades. (on.wsj.com/1SRxnzP)

- The Justice Department on Wednesday filed an antitrust lawsuit challenging Halliburton Co's planned acquisition of rival Baker Hughes Inc, alleging that the deal would threaten higher prices and reduce innovation in the oil field services industry. (on.wsj.com/1S3UxpC) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)