PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 15

April 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Microsoft Corp sued the Justice Department on Thursday, saying it's unconstitutional for the government to bar tech companies from telling customers when federal agents have examined their data. (on.wsj.com/1SOT411)

- After a flubbed stock-market debut in 2012, Bats Global Market Inc's initial public offering raised $252.7 million late Thursday after selling 13.3 million shares at $19 apiece, valuing the company at $1.82 billion. (on.wsj.com/20GrJ6Y)

- Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP is in talks to buy a package of oilfield-services businesses from Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc that could be valued at more than $7 billion, as the energy giants seek to overcome a Justice Department challenge to their planned merger. (on.wsj.com/1RXJ09s)

- On Thursday, Judge David Cowan of California Superior Court for the County of Los Angeles upheld his December ruling that Sumner Redstone, the 92-year-old controlling shareholder of Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, wouldn't be deposed. (on.wsj.com/1Vtq9Gp)

- Wells Fargo & Co's first-quarter profit fell 5.9 percent as the nation's third-largest bank by assets said the slump in oil prices continued to punish energy companies and started to hurt some consumers. (on.wsj.com/23JyvL3) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)