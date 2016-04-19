PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 19

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into whether Theranos Inc misled investors about the state of its technology and operations, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1S74n8n)
- Saudi Arabia's decision over the weekend to refuse to freeze oil output without Iran's participation indicates a heightened willingness in the kingdom to mix politics and oil policy amid tensions with Tehran and Washington. (on.wsj.com/1S74v81)
- Top U.S. regulators are set to focus on borrowing by the hedge-fund industry, particularly large funds, as they assess potential risks in the asset-management sector. (on.wsj.com/1S74CQZ)
- U.S. law enforcement sought information from Apple 4,000 times, covering 16,112 devices, in the second half of 2015, according to Apple's biannual transparency report, released late Monday. (on.wsj.com/1S7515T) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.