PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20

April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Intel Corp is planning to slash 12,000 jobs, or 11 percent of its workforce, a consequence of the shrinking personal-computer market and the chip maker's failure to take advantage of the industry's transition to smartphones. (on.wsj.com/1Wd9KnY)

- United Continental Holdings Inc and two big investors have settled a fight over the makeup of the airline's board of directors, staving off a bruising public battle over the company's future. (on.wsj.com/1Vis28u)

- Malaysia Airlines Bhd Chief Executive Christoph Mueller plans to leave the carrier as it continues to try to recover from the catastrophic loss of two jetliners in 2014. Mueller joined the company last year in a bid to revive the airline. (on.wsj.com/1SSqtaN)

- Sumner Redstone's granddaughter accused his daughter, Shari Redstone, in court papers Tuesday of pressing for a "do not resuscitate" order and other non-interventionist health measures for the media mogul, over his strong objections. (on.wsj.com/1S9OZbv)

- Wendy's Co named Gunther Plosch as its chief financial officer, effective May 2, filling the spot vacated when the burger chain's current financial chief steps up as part of a previously-announced succession plan for Chief Executive Emil Brolick. (on.wsj.com/23J9wLa) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)