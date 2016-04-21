PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 21

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, after notching a big win in New York, is planning to roll out significant changes in his campaign, including giving a policy speech on foreign affairs, using teleprompters and a speech writer, and doing more outreach to Washington Republican leaders. (on.wsj.com/1QoFUpJ)
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said he would put abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, bowing to public pressure after his initial proposal to put a woman on the $10 bill appeared to misfire. (on.wsj.com/1QoFRtX)
- European Union competition authorities unveiled a second set of charges against Google, this time over its Android operating system, contrasting with U.S. regulators who have so far found that Google's conduct raises no antitrust concerns. (on.wsj.com/1QoFOhE)
- Wal Mart Stores Inc is bringing in the next generation of Walton family members to its board, nominating Steuart Walton, grandson of founder Sam Walton. (on.wsj.com/1QoFM9w)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Catalyst shareholders and noteholders approve recapitalization and privatization transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017