PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 25

- The United States plans to send up to 250 additional
military personnel to Syria to help local forces fighting
Islamic State, significantly expanding the small American
footprint in the war-ravaged country, according to U.S.
officials.
- U.S. President Barack Obama made an emphatic pitch for
international trade deals during a visit to the German city of
Hannover on Sunday, as he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
tried to lift momentum for a trans-Atlantic agreement that is
facing resistance in both countries.
- In an unprecedented last-ditch effort to stop Republican
presidential front-runner Donald Trump, his two remaining
rivals, Ted Cruz and John Kasich, announced Sunday night they
are divvying up the upcoming primary states to try to block the
New York businessman's path to the GOP nomination.
- Airbus Group SE will open itself up to financing
from an unlikely source when the first jet is delivered Monday
from its new factory in Alabama, the U.S. Export-Import Bank.
