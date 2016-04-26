PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 26

April 26 The following are the top stories in
- U.S. Federal regulators are poised to approve Charter
Communications Inc's $55 billion acquisition of Time
Warner Cable Inc, but they will force the merged company
to live up to stringent obligations that don't apply to its
bigger rivals. (on.wsj.com/1SFDIPc)
- Stock markets across Asia were generally lower Tuesday as
investors stayed cautious ahead of central bank meetings this
week in Japan and the United States. (on.wsj.com/1Taq2Je)
- Chocolate maker Hershey Co has a solution for
America's waning taste for candy: beef snacks. The 122-year-old
company is betting that dried meat bars are the new chocolate
bars. (on.wsj.com/1TtD5rV)
- Donald Trump is poised to sweep five states' Republican
primaries on the Eastern Seaboard on Tuesday, but his rivals are
already looking ahead to next week's contest in Indiana, which
may be their last chance to keep Trump from clinching the
party's presidential nomination. (on.wsj.com/23XxfHG)
