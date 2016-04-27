PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 27

April 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tuesday brought Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton closer to winning their parties' nominations, but like a hotly contested sporting event, the presidential contest is getting nasty as the end draws nearer. (on.wsj.com/1UgfIo8)

- Comcast Corp is in talks to buy DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc for more than $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that could make the cable giant a rival to Walt Disney Co in the lucrative family-entertainment business. (on.wsj.com/1UfWU8u)

- Oil companies that piled into Iraqi Kurdistan after Saddam Hussein's ouster are running into trouble, unravelling the region's promise as source of easy-to-drill oil and threatening Iraq's production surge. (on.wsj.com/1VV4VRs)

- Book retailer Leonard Riggio said in an interview Tuesday that he will step down as executive chairman of Barnes & Noble Inc, following the company's annual meeting scheduled for September. (on.wsj.com/241Gbfa) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)