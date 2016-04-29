PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 29

April 29 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. corporate profits, weighed down by the energy slump
and slowing global growth, are set to decline for the third
straight quarter in the longest slide in earnings since the
financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1TgMuR2)
- Atlantic City has so little money left that it could miss
a $1.8 million bond payment due Sunday, a step that would make
it the first New Jersey municipality to default on debt since
the Great Depression. (on.wsj.com/1rlY2Mm)
- Amazon.com Inc on Thursday delivered its most
profitable quarter ever, topping last year's record holiday
period, thanks to surging sales from its lucrative
cloud-computing business. (on.wsj.com/1XXjcL9)
- Two weeks ago, Comcast Corp executives got a tip
that DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc, the studio behind
"Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda" and the focus of perpetual takeover
rumors, was about to be sold. (on.wsj.com/1WVGB1h)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)