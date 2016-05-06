PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 6

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said Donald Trump had "work to do" to unify the Republican Party and demonstrate his commitment to conservative principle. (on.wsj.com/1UDAiyM)
- General Motors Co and Lyft will begin testing a fleet of self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric taxis on public roads within a year, as the companies seek to fight off Silicon Valley giants amid a reshaping auto industry. (on.wsj.com/1UDAfTy)
- Sanofi sent a letter to Medivation saying it would try to remove and replace members of the U.S. biotech firm's board if it didn't engage in takeover talks. (on.wsj.com/1UDAbmT)
- Apple Inc and SAP SE said they would cooperate to help developers create iPad and iPhone apps tapping the German software giant's database services and analytics. (on.wsj.com/1UDAcHx) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11