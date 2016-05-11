PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 11

May 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- House Speaker Paul Ryan acknowledged tensions within the Republican Party at the end of its turbulent presidential primary, and said he hoped meetings this week with presumptive nominee Donald Trump would help the GOP reach authentic unity, rather than have to "fake" it. (on.wsj.com/1sc0E0b)

- U.S. prosecutors said they wouldn't seek the death penalty against a man accused of leading the 2012 attack on an American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, that killed an ambassador and three other people. (on.wsj.com/1sc0FRB)

- Allegations that Facebook Inc workers manipulated for political purposes the social network's ranking of popular topics triggered new anxieties about the influence of Silicon Valley giants through both their software and their employees. Facebook denied a report that its "news curators" altered its list of "trending topics" by suppressing conservative viewpoints and injecting news stories that weren't popular. (on.wsj.com/1sc2jme)

- Astronomers using NASA's Kepler Space Telescope said they have confirmed the existence of 1,284 newly discovered planets around distant stars, doubling the number of alien worlds detected by the agency's planet-hunting probe. (on.wsj.com/1sc2ga7) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)