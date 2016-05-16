PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 16

May 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Amazon.com Inc is set to roll out new lines of
private-label brands in the coming weeks that will include its
first broad push into perishable foods, according to people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1VYaz5t)
- Tencent Holdings Ltd is increasing the amount of
its planned bank loan to as much as $4 billion, people familiar
with the matter said, as the Chinese Internet giant beefs up its
war chest for potential acquisitions. (on.wsj.com/1TUWZwl)
- A Mississippi power plant intended as a showcase for
clean-coal technology has turned into a costly mess for utility
Southern Co, which is now facing an investigation by the
Securities and Exchange Commission, a lawsuit from unhappy
customers and a price tag that has more than doubled to $6.6
billion. (on.wsj.com/1VYb53y)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)