PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 17

May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed Monday that it had made a $1 billion bet on Apple Inc stock earlier this year, boosting the iPhone maker's market value by more than $18 billion.(on.wsj.com/1TWLAMh)

- The Supreme Court, unable to resolve the dispute between religious employers and the Obama administration over contraception coverage in the government's health-care law, sent the matter back to lower courts to seek a compromise between the parties.(on.wsj.com/1TWLyUK)

- Facebook Inc is now selling video ads on behalf of other companies, a move that could prove lucrative for the technology giant and intensify its competition with Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Google and other online ad specialists. (on.wsj.com/1TWLEff)

- Phone book publisher Dex Media Inc filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday evening after reaching a restructuring deal with creditors. (on.wsj.com/1TWLJPW)

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)