PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 17

Some unskilled migration to UK likely to continue after Brexit - minister
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still accept some unskilled migration after it leaves the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed Monday that it had made a $1 billion bet on Apple Inc stock earlier this year, boosting the iPhone maker's market value by more than $18 billion.(on.wsj.com/1TWLAMh)
- The Supreme Court, unable to resolve the dispute between religious employers and the Obama administration over contraception coverage in the government's health-care law, sent the matter back to lower courts to seek a compromise between the parties.(on.wsj.com/1TWLyUK)
- Facebook Inc is now selling video ads on behalf of other companies, a move that could prove lucrative for the technology giant and intensify its competition with Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Google and other online ad specialists. (on.wsj.com/1TWLEff)
- Phone book publisher Dex Media Inc filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday evening after reaching a restructuring deal with creditors. (on.wsj.com/1TWLJPW)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
Jan 17 Syngenta Chairman Demaré tell Bloomberg TV
SEATTLE, Jan 17 Boeing Co said its chief executive will meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York to discuss its Air Force One presidential jumbo jet based on the Boeing 747 airliner.