PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 18

U.S. Department of Labor says JPMorgan Chase paid women less than men
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.
May 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Hillary Clinton held a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders late Tuesday in Kentucky's Democratic presidential primary, a result that blunted the Vermont senator's latest burst of momentum and likely thwarted his hopes of putting together a winning streak in the final state contests. (on.wsj.com/1spXEwz)
- A Bank of America Corp executive accused her employer of misleading trading clients in a lawsuit in which she called the bank a "bros club" and said it discriminated against her for being a woman. (on.wsj.com/1spY06k)
- Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee finalized a joint fundraising agreement late Tuesday that would allow individual donors to write checks of as much as $449,400-far higher than the $2,700 cap on what the presumptive GOP nominee's presidential campaign can accept. (on.wsj.com/1spYb1C)
- Millions more Americans are set to qualify for overtime pay under a final Labor Department regulation, in what could be President Barack Obama's last big push to shore up workers' wages. (on.wsj.com/1spYjhC) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.
* Oil falls, U.S. Treasury yields rise (Updates to U.S. market open, changes byline, previous dateline London)
Jan 18 State Street Corp will pay $64.6 million to resolve U.S. investigations into what prosecutors said was a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades, authorities said on Wednesday.