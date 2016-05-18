PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 18

May 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hillary Clinton held a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders late Tuesday in Kentucky's Democratic presidential primary, a result that blunted the Vermont senator's latest burst of momentum and likely thwarted his hopes of putting together a winning streak in the final state contests. (on.wsj.com/1spXEwz)

- A Bank of America Corp executive accused her employer of misleading trading clients in a lawsuit in which she called the bank a "bros club" and said it discriminated against her for being a woman. (on.wsj.com/1spY06k)

- Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee finalized a joint fundraising agreement late Tuesday that would allow individual donors to write checks of as much as $449,400-far higher than the $2,700 cap on what the presumptive GOP nominee's presidential campaign can accept. (on.wsj.com/1spYb1C)

- Millions more Americans are set to qualify for overtime pay under a final Labor Department regulation, in what could be President Barack Obama's last big push to shore up workers' wages. (on.wsj.com/1spYjhC) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)