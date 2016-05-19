PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 19

May 19 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- EgyptAir said one of its aircraft disappeared early
Thursday while flying from Paris to Cairo with 66 people aboard.
(on.wsj.com/1Vawc1j)
- Bayer AG has approached Monsanto Co
about a takeover that would fuse two of the world's largest
suppliers of crop seeds and pesticides, the companies said.(on.wsj.com/1Vawq8K)
- Theranos Inc has told federal health regulators that the
company voided two years of results from its Edison
blood-testing devices, according to a person familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1VawdlV)
- Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump
on Wednesday listed 11 candidates he would consider to fill the
vacancy at the Supreme Court, a move aimed at easing concerns on
the right about his commitment to conservative judges. (on.wsj.com/1VawjtU)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)