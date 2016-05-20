PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 20

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Authorities trying to locate an EgyptAir plane that disappeared from radar Thursday were battling a lack of concrete evidence and conflicting reports to puzzle out what downed the plane. (on.wsj.com/27GdUu1)
- Bayer AG 's offer to buy Monsanto Co, on the heels of two other giant agricultural deals, would put a significant share of the corn-seed and pesticide market in the hands of just three companies, raising concerns among U.S. farmers and legislators about more expensive products and fewer choices. (on.wsj.com/27Ge4l1)
- Verizon Communications Inc and others are expected to bid around $2 billion to $3 billion in the auction for Yahoo Inc's core business, less than what the troubled Internet pioneer was expected to fetch, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/27Ge8RN)
- Deutsche Bank AG is investigating a series of trades that may have improperly generated millions of dollars in personal profits, some at the bank's expense, for a handful of current and former employees, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/27Ge58I) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.