PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 23

May 23 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Quarrels have broken out behind the scenes of Anthem Inc's
$48-billion proposed acquisition of Cigna Corp
as the health insurers seek regulatory approval for their
landmark deal, according to a series of letters reviewed by The
Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1s3VjYo)
- Gannett Co is signaling it could abandon a bid to
acquire Tribune Publishing Co if not enough Tribune
shareholders indicate their support for the proposed takeover at
the company's annual meeting. (on.wsj.com/1s3UQFz)
- Months of tension over the fate of Sumner Redstone's $40
billion media empire erupted into open warfare over the weekend,
as two of the mogul's longtime lieutenants were told they were
removed as stewards of his holdings in Viacom Inc and
CBS Corp. (on.wsj.com/1s3V6V3)
- Republicans have rallied behind Donald Trump in the weeks
since he effectively clinched his party's presidential
nomination, helping him narrow Democrat Hillary Clinton's once
double-digit lead to just 3 percentage points, a new Wall Street
Journal/NBC News poll shows. (on.wsj.com/1s3VOlh)
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)