PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 11

- Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc defrauded insurers by
shrouding its ties to a mail-order pharmacy that boosted sales
of its drugs, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2bgU5mp
- The chief executive of Delta Air Lines Inc took
full responsibility for the computer failure that forced the
airline to cancel more than 2,100 flights over three days, but
he said it was a one-time event.
- Eli Lilly and Co said Wednesday its
investigational cancer-fighting drug failed to meet efficacy
criteria in an interim analysis of a phase-3 trial for treatment
of breast cancer.
