PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 15

- Two websites whose operators are believed to have ties to
the Russian government now serve as portals for leaking
sensitive information about the Democratic Party and its
supporters. on.wsj.com/2bw1cut
- Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker declared a state of
emergency in Milwaukee on Sunday and activated the state's
National Guard, a day after violence erupted in the city spurred
by the fatal police shooting of an armed man following a traffic
stop. on.wsj.com/2bw2ZQ7
- Google parent Alphabet Inc is rethinking its
high-speed internet business after initial rollouts proved more
expensive and time consuming than anticipated, a stark contrast
to the fanfare that greeted its launch six years ago. on.wsj.com/2bhBuW8
- Private-equity firm TPG has agreed to buy cable-television
providers RCN and Grande Communications for about $2.25 billion
including debt. on.wsj.com/2bwkU9x
