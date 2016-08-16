PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 16

Aug 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. prosecutors and Volkswagen AG are negotiating a settlement that could result in significant financial penalties after Justice Department officials found evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the car company's diesel-emissions cheating. on.wsj.com/2aOP46M

- Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management said it had taken a $1.1 billion stake in Morgan Stanley, signaling a potential rallying cry for bank investors after years of poor returns. on.wsj.com/2aZN1d6

- The U.S. transferred 15 Guantanamo Bay detainees to the United Arab Emirates, the largest such movement yet in President Obama's push to remove most prisoners from the prison before he leaves office in January. on.wsj.com/2bcW4GK

- Aetna Inc will withdraw from 11 of the 15 states where it currently offers plans through the Affordable Care Act exchanges. Aetna's move puts at least one county, Pinal in Arizona, at risk of having no insurers offering exchange plans in 2017. on.wsj.com/2aVZqNB

- Tesla has failed to meet more than 20 projections made by its chief executive in the past five years, an analysis by The Journal shows. Tesla missed 10 of the stated goals by an average of nearly a year, including targets for the debut of two of Tesla's past three models.