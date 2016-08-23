PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 23

Aug 23 The following are the top stories in the
- A federal judge prodded the U.S. State Department to
quickly review a batch of 14,900 recently discovered emails as
the controversy over Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton's correspondence while she served as America's top
diplomat continued to simmer. on.wsj.com/2bPHYig
- Despite signs that Donald Trump may be softening his
rhetoric on the issue that catapulted him to political
prominence, cracking down on illegal immigrants, the Republican
presidential nominee said Monday that he wasn't waffling and
reiterated his commitment to strict anti-immigration measures. on.wsj.com/2bQBNdI
- A U.S. national security panel cleared China National
Chemical Corp's $43 billion planned takeover of seed giant
Syngenta AG, months after shooting down much smaller
Chinese deals for electronics and lightbulb manufacturers. on.wsj.com/2bcD90W
- Ryan Lochte has lost all of his major endorsement deals as
swimwear company Speedo USA, clothing line Ralph Lauren Corp
, a mattress maker and a hair-removal brand have dropped
their sponsorship of the Olympic swimmer in the wake of the Rio
de Janeiro scandal. on.wsj.com/2bHf00G
- Pfizer Inc said that it had agreed to buy biotech
Medivation Inc for about $14 billion, in a move that
adds one of the crown jewels of the multibillion-dollar market
for cancer drugs to Pfizer's portfolio. on.wsj.com/2bwpaW4
- New York's environmental regulator has notified federal
officials that General Electric Co's seven-year, $1.6
billion dredging campaign to remove industrial pollutants from
the Hudson River has been inadequate. on.wsj.com/2bBQ25H
- Sharp Corp will implement a large-scale corporate
restructuring to achieve profitability, with the hope of
restoring the brand's image as a global provider of innovative
consumer electronics, the company's new chief executive said
Monday. on.wsj.com/2b8KP7w
