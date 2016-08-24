PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 24

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Aug 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Two former Goldman Sachs Group traders snapped up beaten-down mortgage bonds, wagering that unusual wording in their contracts would net them millions when a bank settlement paid out. on.wsj.com/2bdZ62x
- The U.S. is considering providing military support for hundreds of Turkish-backed rebels massing at the border with Syria for a major offensive meant to sever Islamic State supply routes. on.wsj.com/2bfbrxZ
- A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck central Italy early Wednesday, levelling buildings in several towns as residents slept. The mayor of hard-hit Amatrice said "The town isn't here anymore." on.wsj.com/2bAGrgW
- Consumption of soda and other sugary drinks fell by more than a fifth in low-income neighborhoods of Berkeley after the California city became the first in the U.S. to introduce a special tax last year, according to a study published Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2bdoAgC
- Best Buy Co posted results for the latest quarter that reversed a sales slump, easing fears about its ability to lure shoppers amid a long battle with Amazon.com Inc and other online rivals. on.wsj.com/2bMfbsT
- As Spotify AB gears up for a potential initial public offering next year, the music-streaming service is missing one key component in its pitch to investors: rights to play the music in years to come. on.wsj.com/2bLUkoL
- Gillette, the largest seller of shavers, filed a lawsuit against Edgewell Personal Care Co, maker of Schick brand razors and Edge shave gels, alleging patent infringement and saying its closest competitor made misleading claims against the Procter & Gamble Co unit. on.wsj.com/2bcMJUo
- Anbang Insurance Group plans an initial public offering of its life-insurance unit, a move that could increase disclosure at the opaque Chinese insurer that made an aborted $14 billion bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc this year. on.wsj.com/2bEO1Gc
- Postal Savings Bank of China, the world's biggest initial public offering planned this year at more than $7 billion, is setting sail with a $2 billion backing from another Chinese state firm. on.wsj.com/2buIAZY
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.