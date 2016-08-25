PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 25

Aug 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Clinton Foundation is considering exceptions to its plan to stop accepting corporate and foreign donations and reduce family involvement as a way to insulate Hillary Clinton from potential conflicts of interest if elected president. on.wsj.com/2bPfl1u

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average's recent rise has lifted many stocks in Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but the rally in Dow Chemical has put the chemical firm's dividends to Warren Buffett's company at risk. on.wsj.com/2bOgciU

- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck central Italy early Wednesday, flattening towns and killing at least 159 people, with dozens missing and many trapped beneath the rubble of buildings that collapsed while they slept. on.wsj.com/2bODQfc

- Mylan NV became the latest pharmaceutical company to face popular outrage about higher drug costs, as attacks mounted Wednesday on the company's substantial price increases for the EpiPen emergency allergy treatment. on.wsj.com/2bOBkWC

- Hyundai Motor reached a tentative wage deal with its unions, which puts an end to damaging strikes and paves the way for a similar deal at its Kia affiliate. on.wsj.com/2bOZvUW

- HP Inc revenue and earnings shrank in its most recent quarter, but the company showed signs of stabilizing its declining personal-computer business, its largest revenue generator. The company said its personal-systems revenue was flat in the latest quarter after five quarters of declines, with unit PC sales up 4 percent. on.wsj.com/2bPVyAr

- China's central bank has made a subtle change to the way it supplies the financial system with cash, a move that market watchers see as an attempt to cool investments in assets such as bonds, which have ballooned on an influx of cheap, short-term money. on.wsj.com/2bGS57v

- Some of the world's largest energy companies are saddled with their highest debt levels ever as they struggle with low crude prices, raising worries about their ability to pay dividends and find new barrels. Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP Plc and Chevron Corp hold a combined net debt of $184 billion - more than double their debt levels in 2014. on.wsj.com/2bEbQg6 (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)