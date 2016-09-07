PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 7

Sept 7 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Obama administration followed up a planeload of $400
million in cash sent to Iran in January with two more such
shipments in the next 19 days, totaling another $1.3 billion,
according to congressional officials briefed by the U.S. State,
Treasury and Justice departments. on.wsj.com/2bVWhUm
- Wall Street firms are creating "structured" certificates
of deposit, which have left many investors with lower yields and
facing losses if they have to cash out early. on.wsj.com/2c4lma1
- A substantial bloc of Republican-leaning voters has
declined so far to back either major-party candidate for
president, suggesting Donald Trump has an opportunity to make
the race more competitive by persuading them to return to the
GOP. on.wsj.com/2cqQGjY
- Surging demand from drivers in the richest countries
helped power a big rally in crude this year. But many analysts
say that surge is ending. on.wsj.com/2bSJjp1
- Chinese and Indian newcomers to the U.S. are now outpacing
Mexican arrivals in most regions of the country, a marked
reversal from a decade ago, when immigrants from America's
southern neighbor dwarfed arrivals from the large Asian
countries. on.wsj.com/2bWCL78
- ITT Technical Institute ceased operations at more than 130
campuses nationwide and eliminated most of its 8,000-plus
employees after losing access to the lifeblood of federal
student aid. on.wsj.com/2bUSfsq
- Activist investor William Ackman bought a big stake in
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, the burrito chain whose
stock has tumbled in the face of a series of food-safety
questions. on.wsj.com/2cbp30Q
- Facebook last month put an algorithm in charge of
its "trending" feature, but in recent days the lists have
appeared more flawed than when humans were in charge. on.wsj.com/2cdyzC4
- Container ships operated by South Korea's Hanjin Shipping
Co, now stranded at sea, soon should be able to dock
in U.S. ports, but it remains unclear if the company can afford
to pay the army of workers needed to unload the ships. on.wsj.com/2c9m4VI
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)