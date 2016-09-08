PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 8

Sept 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hanjin Shipping's financial and legal troubles have left as much as $14 billion worth of cargo stranded at sea, sending owners scrambling to try to recover their goods, according to industry executives, brokers and cargo owners. on.wsj.com/2clkCBa

- Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton sketched dueling visions Wednesday night of the U.S. role on the global stage, with both the leading presidential candidates arguing that their experience better prepared them to make the life-or-death decisions required of the commander in chief. on.wsj.com/2cGJkxm

- Apple Inc Wednesday announced improvements to the iPhone that stopped short of a major overhaul, hoping that the upgrades will revive sagging sales of its flagship product. on.wsj.com/2bThUhT

- Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by market value, is to be the subject of a regulatory enforcement action related to its cross-selling of products and sales tactics, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2ceXJP9

- Wider aisles, clearer signs and a personal shopping service gives Kmart loyalists a taste of modern retailing. But analysts say the troubled company's finances mean the uniqueness of the update will remain just that. on.wsj.com/2cDaZhs

- Pope Francis has trimmed the wide-ranging powers of Cardinal George Pell, the economy secretary he named in 2014 to clean up the city-state's muddled accounts, in a setback for the broader overhaul of the Catholic Church's central bureaucracy. on.wsj.com/2cBXlZn