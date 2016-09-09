PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 9

Sept 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal.
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- North Korea conducted a fifth nuclear test hours after
President Barack Obama wrapped up a tour of Asia, highlighting
the U.S.'s struggle to rein in the rising threat from dictator
Kim Jong Un. on.wsj.com/2cdV1Zr
- U.S. executives contend Liu Zhongtian, founder of aluminum
conglomerate China Zhongwang Holdings, used a factory
in Mexico to game global trade; Liu denies the accusation. on.wsj.com/2ccVucb
- Wells Fargo & Co was slapped with a $185 million
fine Thursday for "widespread illegal" sales practices that
included opening as many as two million deposit and credit-card
accounts without customers' knowledge, federal and local
authorities said. on.wsj.com/2cJ3KWx
- U.S. air-safety regulators have taken the unusual step of
singling out Samsung Electronics Co's Galaxy Note 7
smartphone as a potential airborne fire hazard, urging
passengers to avoid using the devices entirely on board
airliners, dealing another blow to the technology giant's
smartphone recovery efforts. on.wsj.com/2cb8aRf
- U.S. military forces tried but failed to rescue two
civilian hostages in Afghanistan in a raid launched last month
under presidential authority, the Pentagon said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2bXP7ha
- Hillary Clinton's campaign, heavy on attacks against
Donald Trump, has concluded that it hasn't done enough to
telegraph a positive message, and plans a series of speeches
aimed at defining her vision for the presidency. on.wsj.com/2cwcw5T
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)