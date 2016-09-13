PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 13

Sept 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal Reserve officials, lacking a strong consensus for action a week before their next policy meeting, are leaning toward waiting until late in the year before raising short-term interest rates. on.wsj.com/2cmvUmq

- Thousands of convicted criminals have hepatitis C, an infectious disease that is one of the country's biggest killers, but only the sickest qualify for medicines because they are so expensive. on.wsj.com/2cHWWEm

- Wells Fargo & Co has told some employees to stop cross-selling products to customers, while the Senate Banking Committee's Republican majority said late Monday it plans a hearing into the bank's sales practices. on.wsj.com/2crHr2u

- A cease-fire took formal effect across Syria after sundown on Monday amid continued fighting, as the U.S. and Russia sought seven straight days of relative calm to trigger a broader peace initiative and military cooperation. on.wsj.com/2cRfhmY

- Thursday night's matchup between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills has more at stake than two old foes' bragging rights. The football game is a crucial test for Twitter Inc , which is streaming the broadcast as part of an urgent revival effort by Chief Executive Jack Dorsey to regain support from advertisers. on.wsj.com/2c4C6O0

- Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said she was feeling much better after a pneumonia diagnosis and promised to release additional medical records this week, moving to contain concerns about her well-being and forthrightness after she stumbled exiting a 9/11 ceremony. on.wsj.com/2cRjneH

Canadian fertilizer giants Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc confirmed plans to merge on Monday, in a deal that would create a crop-nutrient giant valued at about $27 billion. on.wsj.com/2cSRUbk

- Weight Watchers International Inc said its chief executive had resigned and the company's most-famous director, Oprah Winfrey, will help select his successor. on.wsj.com/2crysS8

- An Iranian military officer said it was "untrue" that Iranian vessels had veered dangerously close to American warships in and around the Persian Gulf and said the claims stemmed from Washington's fear of Iranian power. on.wsj.com/2cjINi3

- Amazon.com Inc Chairman Jeff Bezos, renowned for keeping quiet about strategic goals for his fledgling space company Blue Origin LLC, on Monday reversed course by disclosing plans for a giant, reusable rocket - named after iconic 1960s astronaut John Glenn - and powerful enough to blast people as well as satellites into high-Earth orbit. on.wsj.com/2cmx81f

- HP Inc agreed to buy Samsung Electronics Co's printer business for $1.05 billion, a deal designed to bolster the Silicon Valley company's offerings in the market for high-volume devices that handle printing and copying for office work groups. on.wsj.com/2clpZPs