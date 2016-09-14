PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 14

Sept 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Newly installed campaign chief executive Stephen Bannon
and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway are steering Donald Trump
away from a preoccupation with rallies and wall-to-wall TV
interviews toward "moments" that show him as presidential, with
a caring side. on.wsj.com/2cvjt9C
- Mylan, assailed for hefty price increases on its
lifesaving EpiPen, had the second-highest executive pay among
all U.S. drug and biotech firms over the past five years, paying
its top five managers a total of nearly $300 million. on.wsj.com/2clkoXl
- In his first solo appearance on the campaign trail
Tuesday, President Barack Obama accused Republican nominee
Donald Trump of adopting authoritarian Russian President
Vladimir Putin as his "role model." on.wsj.com/2cFke1A
- U.S. household incomes jumped in 2015, delivering the
first increase in eight years, with the largest gains in the
bottom fifth of earners. The overall 5.2% jump was the largest
since the Census Bureau began releasing the data nearly 50 years
ago. on.wsj.com/2c6k1z7
- Wells Fargo & Co CEO John Stumpf, in his first
public comments since the bank was fined over its sales
practices and fired thousands, said there was "no incentive to
do bad things" but that some employees wouldn't "honor" the
bank's culture. on.wsj.com/2cGwM6a
- Samsung Electronics Co is facing growing
consumer confusion and anger as the world's biggest smartphone
maker grapples with a recall of its newest devices following
reports of exploding batteries. on.wsj.com/2coV5Vs
- Ruby Tuesday Inc Chief Executive James Buettgen has
resigned, the company said Tuesday, one month after the
restaurant operator said it would close about 13 percent of its
locations amid declining sales. on.wsj.com/2cpZrN4
- Palo Alto's moratorium on new office construction in its
downtown is only the latest dust-up in Silicon Valley, where
resistance and challenges to development are sprouting rapidly.
on.wsj.com/2cBGdp9
- Space Exploration Technologies Corp on Tuesday said it
aims to resume Falcon 9 launches as early as November from an
alternate pad, after a rocket explosion during ground tests two
weeks ago caused what the Air Force calls moderate damage to its
launch site. on.wsj.com/2cm5zUv
