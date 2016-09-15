PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 15

Sept 15 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Hillary Clinton's campaign on Wednesday released
additional medical information about the Democratic presidential
nominee, as the health and fitness of the two major-party
candidates remained a central focus of the race. on.wsj.com/2cfKUE1
- Hacked emails posted on a website with suspected ties to
Russian intelligence services show former Secretary of State
Colin Powell harshly criticizing both Donald Trump and Hillary
Clinton. on.wsj.com/2cygRb4
- Iraqi Kurds have pushed forward with renewed vigor to
retake land from Islamic State in recent weeks, territory that
could be used as bargaining chips in future negotiations they
are seeking to achieve more autonomy or even independence. on.wsj.com/2cbOsZr
- Federal prosecutors are in the early stages of an
investigation into sales practices at Wells Fargo & Co
that led to the bank being hit last week with a $185 million
fine, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2cIKpEM
- In recent weeks, investors have pulled money from bond
funds and increased wagers on lower interest rates, creating the
conditions for a crowded trade - in which investors have large
and similar positions - that is apt to suddenly reverse. on.wsj.com/2cZunmv
- Uber is inviting up to 1,000 Pittsburgh customers to
experience the futuristic vehicles in the first real-world test
in the U.S. of self-driving cars for regular people. on.wsj.com/2cmO3PU
- Pacific Investment Management Co stepped up its defense
against a breach-of-contract lawsuit by Bill Gross, alleging
that its former star manager leaked details on Pimco executives'
pay and withheld emails. on.wsj.com/2cxVvra
- A federal jury found Wednesday that the city of Miami and
its former budget director had defrauded bond investors by
failing to truthfully disclose the city's deteriorating
financial condition. on.wsj.com/2cz2G2g
- A rash of anti-American outbursts from Philippine
President Rodrigo Duterte has jolted U.S. allies in Asia,
raising doubts about his commitment to a U.S.-led military
alliance seeking to counter an assertive China. on.wsj.com/2d03qlj
- President Barack Obama said the U.S. will lift the
sanctions program in place against Myanmar after nearly 20
years, a decision that clears one of the last remaining
obstacles to fully normalized relations. on.wsj.com/2cImSUn
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)