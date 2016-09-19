PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 19

Sept 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Three violent attacks over the weekend in the U.S. that left almost 40 people injured remained shrouded in questions, but together they fueled growing fears among authorities about terror assaults by small groups, lone wolves or simply deranged individuals. on.wsj.com/2cBaB4U

- Veteran winners dominated top categories at the 68th Emmy Awards, underscoring the institution's challenge in keeping up with a television landscape that has changed rapidly in recent years. on.wsj.com/2cBabvp

- Koch Industries Inc, a conglomerate owned and run by conservative billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, is making a push into the household-cleaner business, taking aim at industry stalwarts such as Procter & Gamble Co and Clorox Co. on.wsj.com/2cBau9m

- The cease-fire in Syria was in jeopardy on Sunday as clashes escalated the day after the U.S.-led coalition targeting Islamic State mistakenly killed dozens of Syrian government forces in an airstrike. on.wsj.com/2cB9D8O

- The leader of the union representing auto workers in Canada said thousands of factory employees will strike at two General Motors Co plants if the sides miss a Monday night deadline for a new contract, threatening to disrupt the supply of engines that go into the company's sport-utility vehicles. on.wsj.com/2cBb6f4

- The Federal Aviation Administration appears poised to take on a new role some agency officials have coveted for years: serving as traffic cops in space. on.wsj.com/2cBaCG8

- Aubrey McClendon's fine wine collection sold for $8.4 million over the weekend, as bidders from the late oilman's home state helped the auction exceed expectations. on.wsj.com/2cBbcDK

- Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is expanding job cuts in its prolonged battle to boost profitability at the struggling British engine maker. Rolls-Royce said Sunday that it would shed 200 more management roles through a buyout program. on.wsj.com/2cBaw0X

- OPEC members damped expectations over the weekend for an agreement to limit crude-oil output this month, as new pledges of increased production from several countries threatened to render any pact meaningless. on.wsj.com/2cBavKC

- In a case that shook Albuquerque, two former police officers are scheduled to stand trial this week for the 2014 shooting death of a mentally ill homeless man. on.wsj.com/2cBbPxc

- Salesforce.com Inc said it would embed artificial intelligence technology into its software for salespeople, making it the latest in a gaggle of companies racing to enhance workplace tools with human-like abilities. The company will demonstrate the new software at its annual user conference next month in San Francisco. on.wsj.com/2cBaZQZ

- As it grapples with a massive global smartphone recall that is estimated to cost more than $1 billion, Samsung Electronics Co is moving swiftly to sell stakes in other technology companies to raise cash. The world's biggest smartphone maker said Sunday it has sold shares in computer-drive maker Seagate Technology PLC, chip maker Rambus Inc, Dutch semiconductor-equipment maker ASML Holding NV and Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp . on.wsj.com/2cBbDxF

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)