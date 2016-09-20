PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 20

Sept 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. authorities, aided by technology, tips and luck, wrapped up a tension-filled weekend with the arrest of a man suspected of setting off homemade bombs in New York and New Jersey that injured 29 people. on.wsj.com/2cDByBF

- National-security concerns lurched back to the forefront of the 2016 presidential race as Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump battled over policy and fitness to lead after the series of weekend bombings in the New York City area. on.wsj.com/2cDAT34

- The U.S. and China are targeting the finances of Hongxiang Industrial Development Co, headed by a Communist Party member, who the Obama administration believes has played a role in aiding North Korea's nuclear programme. on.wsj.com/2cDBHoH

- Tesla Motors Inc said its proposal for about $2.3 billion merger with SolarCity Corp could be delayed by shareholder lawsuits, adding to uncertainty for the cash-strapped home solar power company, which is selling assets and cutting costs until the deal can close. on.wsj.com/2cDBOAw

- A South Korean bankruptcy court ordered Hanjin Shipping Co to return the ships it charters back to their owners and to sell as many of its own ships as possible, in the strongest signal yet that the debt-ridden Korean carrier will be either liquidated or turned into a much smaller company. on.wsj.com/2cDBSjY

- The Obama administration said companies developing driverless cars should adopt a series of government recommendations to certify their vehicles are ready for the U.S. roads, a policy aimed at front-running possible conflicting local rules and potentially reducing traffic fatalities. on.wsj.com/2cDCu97

- Samsung Electronics Co sought to distance fresh reports of phone combustions in China from its global recall Monday, saying that for at least one case, it believed the fire began outside the phone. on.wsj.com/2cDB922

- FedEx Corp said its will raise shipping rates starting next year, including an average increase of 3.9 percent at its air-shipping Express division and 4.9 percent for its ground and home-delivery services. on.wsj.com/2cDCpSV

- GoPro Inc unveiled two new cameras and its first drone - launches that are expected to test whether the action-camera maker can jump-start growth. on.wsj.com/2cDBZfs

- Kmart is closing another 64 locations, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the struggling department store chain continues to shrink its footprint. on.wsj.com/2cDC82y (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)